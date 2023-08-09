Here are 6 films portraying evils of social media

Entertainment
Social media can be both knowledgeable, and harmful. We have curated a list of seven such films that highlight the trauma and horrors of social media.
A foolish young person who is anxious for friends and fame fabricates a trip to Paris in order to improve her online persona
A youngster is bullied online, and a woman seeks solace on a forum online, and a young man works for a webcam sex service.
Emma, a recent graduate, relocates to New York to start over, but she is horrified when a stalker starts tracking and hacking into all of her electronic gadgets.
The story revolves around Mark Zuckerberg who creates a social networking site, Facebook, with his friend Eduardo's help.
A hacker uses pictures of a British teen in unflattering circumstances to extort money from her and threatens to release the images.
The movie, which is entirely set on computers and mobile devices, centres on a father and his detective-assisted search for his missing 16-year-old daughter.