Top Malayalam movies in 2024

Entertainment
The Goat Life is a 2024 Malayalam-language survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy.
Manjummel Boys is a 2024 survival thriller film produced by Parava Films and written and directed by Chidambaram in Malayalam.
Premalu is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language romantic comedy film directed by Girish A. D. and produced by Bhavana Studios.
Bramayugam is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language folk horror film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan and co-produced by Night Shift Studios.
Anweshippin Kandethum is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language police procedural drama film directed and written by Darwin Kuriakose and Jinu V Abraham.
Varshangalkku Shesham is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language period comedy-drama film based on the South Indian cinema industry.