Top Malayalam movies in 2024

1. Aadujeevitham ( The Goat Life)

The Goat Life is a 2024 Malayalam-language survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy.

2. Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a 2024 survival thriller film produced by Parava Films and written and directed by Chidambaram in Malayalam.
 

3. Premalu

Premalu is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language romantic comedy film directed by Girish A. D. and produced by Bhavana Studios.

4. Bramayugam

Bramayugam is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language folk horror film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan and co-produced by Night Shift Studios.

Anweshippin Kandethum

Anweshippin Kandethum is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language police procedural drama film directed and written by Darwin Kuriakose and Jinu V Abraham.

Varshangalkku Shesham

Varshangalkku Shesham is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language period comedy-drama film based on the South Indian cinema industry.
 

