Did Rajinikanth charge Rs 280 crore for his role in 'Coolie?

On Monday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed the title of his film featuring Rajinikanth.

The filmmaker said that 'Thalaivar 171' will be formally known as 'Coolie'. 

While fans eagerly await what Rajinikanth and Lokesh have in store for them, it appears that Rajinikanth's pay for the film has been revealed. 

If sources are to be believed, Rajinikanth has charged an exorbitant price for the film.

According to reports, Rajinikanth has charged between Rs 260 and 280 crore for the flick.

Rajinikanth

Nothing official has come out from the maker's end, but this can be believed as the Tamil superstar is Asia's second highest-paid actor.

