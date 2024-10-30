Entertainment
Here's a list of the top 10 web series with the most views on OTT platforms from October 21st to 27th.
Raat Jawan Hai received 1.4 million views on SonyLIV.
Gaming Insaan garnered 1.5 million views on Amazon MX Player.
Snakes and Ladders ranks 8th with 1.6 million views on Amazon Prime.
Playground 4 ranks 7th with 1.8 million views on Amazon MX Player.
The Penguin secures the 6th spot with 2 million views on JioCinema.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives garnered 2.4 million views on Netflix this week.
Rita Sanyal gained 2.9 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.
Do Patti received 3.3 million views on Netflix, placing it in 3rd position.
The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show garnered 3.5 million views on Netflix, securing the 2nd spot.
The Legend of Hanuman leads with 4 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.