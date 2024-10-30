Entertainment

Top 10 Web Series This Week

Here's a list of the top 10 web series with the most views on OTT platforms from October 21st to 27th.

10. Raat Jawan Hai

Raat Jawan Hai received 1.4 million views on SonyLIV.

9. Gaming Insaan

Gaming Insaan garnered 1.5 million views on Amazon MX Player.

8. Snakes and Ladders

Snakes and Ladders ranks 8th with 1.6 million views on Amazon Prime.

7. Playground 4

Playground 4 ranks 7th with 1.8 million views on Amazon MX Player.

6. The Penguin

The Penguin secures the 6th spot with 2 million views on JioCinema.

5. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives garnered 2.4 million views on Netflix this week.

4. Rita Sanyal

Rita Sanyal gained 2.9 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Do Patti

Do Patti received 3.3 million views on Netflix, placing it in 3rd position.

2. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show garnered 3.5 million views on Netflix, securing the 2nd spot.

1. The Legend of Hanuman

The Legend of Hanuman leads with 4 million views on Disney+ Hotstar.

