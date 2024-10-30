Vaastav to Golmaal 3: 8 Bollywood Movies Featuring Diwali Celebrations

Entertainment
Renuka Shahane's character's pregnancy is revealed during the Diwali sequence in this highest-grossing film of the year, which collected Rs 111.63 crore worldwide.
This Kamal Haasan starrer was a hit, earning Rs 15.7 crore worldwide. Kamal Haasan's character saves his daughter from firecrackers during Diwali.
This blockbuster, the second highest-grossing film of the year, earned Rs 76.91 crore worldwide. Students break college rules during a Diwali scene.
Shah Rukh Khan's entry happens during a Diwali sequence in this blockbuster, the second highest-grossing film of the year, earning Rs 119.29 crore worldwide.
This Govinda starrer flopped, earning only Rs 8.88 crore worldwide. It features a Diwali sequence with the song 'Aayi Hai Diwali'.
Sanjay Dutt's character secretly meets his family during a Diwali sequence in this semi-hit film, which earned Rs 16.29 crore worldwide.
The song 'Deewangi Deewangi' is part of a Diwali sequence in this Shah Rukh Khan starrer superhit, which earned Rs 148.16 crore worldwide.
In this hit film, which earned Rs 169 crore worldwide, the lead characters, including Ajay Devgn, run a firecracker stall, but all crackers explode, leading to a comic twist.