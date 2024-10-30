Entertainment

Vaastav to Golmaal 3: 8 Bollywood Movies Featuring Diwali Celebrations

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..! (1994)

Renuka Shahane's character's pregnancy is revealed during the Diwali sequence in this highest-grossing film of the year, which collected Rs 111.63 crore worldwide.

Chachi 420 (1997)

This Kamal Haasan starrer was a hit, earning Rs 15.7 crore worldwide. Kamal Haasan's character saves his daughter from firecrackers during Diwali.

Mohabbatein (2000)

This blockbuster, the second highest-grossing film of the year, earned Rs 76.91 crore worldwide. Students break college rules during a Diwali scene.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Shah Rukh Khan's entry happens during a Diwali sequence in this blockbuster, the second highest-grossing film of the year, earning Rs 119.29 crore worldwide.

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001)

This Govinda starrer flopped, earning only Rs 8.88 crore worldwide. It features a Diwali sequence with the song 'Aayi Hai Diwali'.

Vaastav (1999)

Sanjay Dutt's character secretly meets his family during a Diwali sequence in this semi-hit film, which earned Rs 16.29 crore worldwide.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

The song 'Deewangi Deewangi' is part of a Diwali sequence in this Shah Rukh Khan starrer superhit, which earned Rs 148.16 crore worldwide.

Golmaal 3 (2010)

In this hit film, which earned Rs 169 crore worldwide, the lead characters, including Ajay Devgn, run a firecracker stall, but all crackers explode, leading to a comic twist.

