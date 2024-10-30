Shivangi Joshi to Avneet Kaur; Celebs attend Diwali bash in style

Entertainment
From Avneet Kaur's bold look to Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife's elegant appearance, stars shone brightly at Anshul Garg's Diwali party. Whose look stole the show?
The 23-year-old actress Avneet Kaur stunned in a bold black dress at Anshul Garg and Amul Mohan's Diwali party.
Palak Tiwari lit up the Diwali party in a black lehenga adorned with stars. She looked absolutely stunning
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked glamorous in a black saree with a red border and an off-shoulder blouse
Jacqueline Fernandez graced the Diwali party in a shimmering silver-white lehenga
Sophie Choudry looked elegant in an ocean green saree with a deep-neck blouse at the Diwali party
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, attended the party with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, wearing a green sharara
Actor Sonu Sood looked dapper in a red and green shimmering sherwani
TV's popular couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin added to the Diwali party's charm
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul looked graceful in a traditional lehenga
South actress Pragya Jaiswal, dressed in an embroidered red saree, flashed a radiant smile
TV actress Shivangi Joshi looked beautiful in a shimmering red saree