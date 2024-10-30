Entertainment

Shivangi Joshi to Avneet Kaur; Celebs attend Diwali bash in style

From Avneet Kaur's bold look to Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife's elegant appearance, stars shone brightly at Anshul Garg's Diwali party. Whose look stole the show?

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Avneet Kaur's Bold Look

The 23-year-old actress Avneet Kaur stunned in a bold black dress at Anshul Garg and Amul Mohan's Diwali party.

Palak Tiwari's Glamorous Look

Palak Tiwari lit up the Diwali party in a black lehenga adorned with stars. She looked absolutely stunning

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Glamorous Look

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked glamorous in a black saree with a red border and an off-shoulder blouse

Jacqueline Fernandez in Shimmering Lehenga

Jacqueline Fernandez graced the Diwali party in a shimmering silver-white lehenga

Sophie Choudry in a Saree

Sophie Choudry looked elegant in an ocean green saree with a deep-neck blouse at the Diwali party

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, attended the party with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, wearing a green sharara

Sonu Sood in Festive Sherwani

Actor Sonu Sood looked dapper in a red and green shimmering sherwani

Aly Goni with Jasmin Bhasin

TV's popular couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin added to the Diwali party's charm

Sana Makbul in Traditional Look

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul looked graceful in a traditional lehenga

Pragya Jaiswal's Radiant Smile

South actress Pragya Jaiswal, dressed in an embroidered red saree, flashed a radiant smile

Shivangi Joshi in Red Saree

TV actress Shivangi Joshi looked beautiful in a shimmering red saree

