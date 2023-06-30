Gone Girl to Shutter Island - 7 best books with plot twist

Entertainment
Masterfully employed plot twists to keep readers engaged, questioning everything they think and know, and ultimately deliver a thrilling and unforgettable reading experience.
This Gillian Flynn psychological thriller follows a husband, Nick Dunne, whose wife, Amy, mysteriously disappears on their fifth wedding anniversary.
Written by Alex Michaelides, this gripping psychological thriller revolves around Alicia Berenson, a renowned artist who is convicted of murdering her husband.
This Stieg Larsson crime novel introduces Lisbeth Salander, a skilled hacker, and Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist, as they delve into a decades-old disappearance case.
This E. Lockhart YA novel revolves around the wealthy Sinclair family and a group of close-knit friends, and a mysterious accident.
A mind-bending science fiction thriller by Blake Crouch, the story follows a physicist named Jason Dessen who is kidnapped and finds himself in a parallel universe.
Written by Sarah Pinborough, this psychological thriller revolves around a love triangle and has a jaw-dropping twist at the end.
This book by Dennis Lehane is about a doctor, who arrives at an isolated mental institution on Shutter Island to investigate the disappearance of a patient.