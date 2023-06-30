Entertainment

Project K: From Prabhas to Deepika Padukone, know fees of stellar cast

Rs 600 crore has been set aside for the production cost of 'Project K' starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan among others. 

Kamal Haasan

The veteran actor is reportedly charging Rs 20 crores for Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K'. 

Deepika Padukone

As per reports, the 'Pathaan' actress is charging Rs 20 crores for the highly ambitious project.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B, too, charged Rs 20 crore for his performance in bringing seamless cinematic experience to the audience.

Prabhas

Prabhas has charged a whopping amount of Rs 150 crores for 'Project K' despite Adipurush’s poor performance at the box office.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has charged a nominal amount of Rs 2 crores for the  Rs 600 crore budget film. 

