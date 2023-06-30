The Beatles to BTS – Top 7 boy bands of all time

Entertainment
From The Beatles' groundbreaking influence to BTS' global domination, these seven boy bands have transcended generations, leaving an enduring legacy in the music industry.
This legendary British rock band revolutionized the music industry in the 1960s. They gave iconic hits like ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Let It Be’, and became a cultural phenomenon.
An American pop sensation of the 1990s, this boy band stole hearts with hits like ‘I Want It That Way’ and ‘Everybody (Backstreet's Back)’, while also leaving a lasting legacy.
This British-Irish boy band, took the world by storm in the 2010s. With heart throbs like Harry Styles and Zayn Malik in the band, they delivered hits like ‘Story of My Life’.
Led by Justin Timberlake, this '90s powerhouse delivered hits like ‘Bye Bye Bye’ and ‘It's Gonna Be Me’, cementing their status as pop music legends.
An acclaimed R&B group, they touched hearts with their soulful harmonies and heartfelt ballads. With hits like ‘End of the Road’, they became one of the best-selling boy bands.
This late 80s American boy band captured hearts with energetic performances, and delivered hits like ‘Step by Step’ and ‘Hangin' Tough’.
This has solidified their status as global K-pop and cultural icons by breaking records and shattering barriers. They have a passionate fan base called the ARMY.