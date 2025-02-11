Entertainment

Tina Ambani Birthday: Know about her love story with Anil Ambani

Image credits: Getty

Tina Ambani

Tina Ambani celebrates her 68th birthday on February 11th

Tina Munim - Her maiden name

At 18, Tina won the Miss Teenage Intercontinental Contest

Friends with Sanjay Dutt

Tina Munim and Sanjay Dutt were childhood friends

Relationships

Reports suggest Tina and Sanjay had an affair

Tina Ambani

Sanjay Dutt reportedly confronted Rishi Kapoor for Tina

Tina and Sanjay's love story didn't reach its destination

Tina Munim first met Anil Ambani in 1986

Anil Ambani was smitten with Tina at a wedding

Tina Munim and Anil Ambani married in 1991

