Flop to Hit: Sanam Teri Kasam re-release delivers impressive numbers

Entertainment
Released 9 years ago, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' has been re-released and is earning tremendously.
'Sanam Teri Kasam' was first released on February 5, 2016, and flopped at the box office. The film is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.
In 2016, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' opened with ₹1.25 crore and its lifetime collection in India was limited to ₹9.11 crore.
According to reports, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' collected ₹4.5 crore on its first day of re-release and ₹16 crore in 3 days, which is about 7 CR more than the original release.
It is said that 'Sanam Teri Kasam' was made in about ₹18 crore in 2016. Including both releases, its collection has crossed ₹25 crore.
'Sanam Teri Kasam' has earned ₹7 crore more than its budget. That is, this film has reached a profit of about 38.8 percent.
