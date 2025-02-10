WWE wealth showdown: Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso net worths compared

Entertainment
The Usos, comprising Jimmy and Jey Uso, have been a dominant force in WWE's tag team division for over a decade. But how do their individual net worths stack up?
In 2024, Jey Uso's net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million. His WWE career has been the main source of this wealth, with an annual base salary of $300,000.
Additionally, he earns from merchandise sales, pay-per-view bonuses, and endorsements, with total earnings reaching up to $7 million annually.
Jey's rise to solo stardom has been a significant driver of his popularity and financial success.
Jimmy Uso's net worth, in 2024, was estimated at $2 million. He earns a slightly lower annual base salary of $250,000.
Jimmy Uso benefits similarly from merchandise royalties, bonuses, and appearances on shows like Total Divas.
Despite missing part of the year due to injuries, Jimmy has remained a key figure in WWE, particularly through his involvement in the Bloodline saga alongside Roman Reigns.
While Jey has leveraged his breakout moment in the main event spotlight, Jimmy has diversified his income through media appearances.
Both brothers have earned equal recognition as WWE's premier tag team, contributing to iconic storylines and selling a wide range of merchandise.
Predicting who will out-earn the other depends on WWE's booking decisions and individual successes but Jey's momentum as a singles star gives him a slight edge.
