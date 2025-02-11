Tina Ambani: Know about former actress' films, relationships, family

Entertainment
Tina Munim celebrates her 68th birthday. Born in 1957 in Mumbai, she is known for her love affairs as much as her films
Tina Munim is the youngest of 10 siblings, with one brother and nine sisters. Inspired by her elder sister, a model, Tina also ventured into modeling
Tina Munim's love life was a subject of much discussion. She fell in love with Sanjay Dutt while working on the film Rocky, but the relationship was short-lived
Tina Munim and Rajesh Khanna fell in love while working together. They reportedly lived together, but Khanna repeatedly postponed marriage
After Khanna repeatedly delayed marriage, Tina Munim decided to leave him. He reportedly pleaded with her to stay
Tina Munim later married businessman Anil Ambani. The couple has two sons. After marriage, she left the film industry
Tina Munim debuted in 1978 with Dev Anand in the film Des Pardes. She acted in several films like Baaton Baaton Mein, Karz, Rajput, Souten, and Akhir Kyon?
(PHOTOS) Inside Sara Ali Khan's lavish Mumbai house
Flop to Hit: Sanam Teri Kasam re-release delivers impressive numbers
Ranveer Allahbadia in India’s Got Talent controversy? Find out more
WWE wealth showdown: Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso net worths compared