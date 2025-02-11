Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani Love Story: Here's how she became Ambani bahu

Entertainment
Tina Ambani, daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, turned 68. Born in Mumbai on February 11, 1957, learn about her journey. (Front photo is for representation only)
In 1983, after completing his MBA from Wharton, Anil Ambani saw Tina at a wedding and fell in love at first sight. It was unrequited love
In an interview, Anil revealed that Tina was wearing a black saree, unusual for traditional Hindu weddings, making her stand out
Months after the wedding, a mutual friend introduced Anil and Tina in Philadelphia. However, Tina declined Anil's date offer
In 1986, Tina's niece reintroduced them, leading to their first date. This marked the beginning of their mutual love and dreams of marriage
Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani reportedly disapproved of Tina due to her film industry background
Due to the Ambanis' reservations about the film industry, Anil and Tina broke up, and she moved to the US for interior design
For four years, Anil declined arranged marriage proposals, ultimately convincing his family to accept Tina
Anil called Tina back from the US, and they married on February 2, 1991, with their families' blessings. They have two sons
