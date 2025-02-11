Entertainment

Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani Love Story: Here's how she became Ambani bahu

Tina Ambani, daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, turned 68. Born in Mumbai on February 11, 1957, learn about her journey. (Front photo is for representation only)

When Anil Ambani fell for Tina Munim

In 1983, after completing his MBA from Wharton, Anil Ambani saw Tina at a wedding and fell in love at first sight. It was unrequited love

Why Tina Munim captivated Anil Ambani

In an interview, Anil revealed that Tina was wearing a black saree, unusual for traditional Hindu weddings, making her stand out

A common friend orchestrated their meeting

Months after the wedding, a mutual friend introduced Anil and Tina in Philadelphia. However, Tina declined Anil's date offer

Anil and Tina's first date in 1986

In 1986, Tina's niece reintroduced them, leading to their first date. This marked the beginning of their mutual love and dreams of marriage

Anil's parents opposed Tina

Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani reportedly disapproved of Tina due to her film industry background

Anil and Tina's relationship ended

Due to the Ambanis' reservations about the film industry, Anil and Tina broke up, and she moved to the US for interior design

Anil rejected arranged marriage proposals

For four years, Anil declined arranged marriage proposals, ultimately convincing his family to accept Tina

Anil and Tina's wedding in 1991

Anil called Tina back from the US, and they married on February 2, 1991, with their families' blessings. They have two sons

Navya Naveli to Aaryan Khan: 7 star-kids who choose different careers

(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar inspired 8 lehenga designs, styling tips

(PHOTOS) Rashmika Mandanna inspired fancy suit designs for weddings

Prajakta Koli to Kusha Kapila: Top 8 richest female YouTubers of India