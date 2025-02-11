(PHOTOS) Rashmika Mandanna inspired fancy suit designs for weddings

Entertainment
Thinking about what style to wear for a wedding, party, or wedding function? You can take ideas from Rashmika Mandanna's fancy suits. This will make your look completely different
If you want to look different at a wedding, you can carry a heavy work suit like Rashmika Mandanna. A suit with zari-mirror work and a heavy yoke will look great on you
A heavy suit with chikankari embroidery and mirror work is the perfect choice for parties. These types of long suits are available in shops in many brilliant colors
Heavy yoke and mirror work suits are also in high demand these days. Girls can carry such suits to the office or college events
Zari work and V-neck suits are also in trend these days. The embroidery done with zari on the neck and sleeves makes the suit look more graceful
Ladies as well as young girls like to wear Angrakha golden border suits. Such suits made of rich cotton fabric give an elegant look
Many ladies and young girls also like embroidery suits. Such suits made of double-shaded fabric can be styled for parties
