Entertainment

Prajakta Koli to Kusha Kapila: Top 8 richest female YouTubers of India

1. Shruti Arjun Anand

Shruti Arjun Anand creates fashion and lifestyle content on YouTube. Her net worth is ₹45 crore.

2. Nisha Madhulika

Nisha Madhulika runs a food channel on YouTube. Her net worth is ₹43 crore.

3. Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey is a fashion blogger with a net worth of ₹30 crore.

4. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila showcases funny content on her YouTube channel. Her net worth is ₹20 crore.

5. Prajakta Koli

Popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli has a net worth of ₹16 crore.

6. Anisha Dixit

Anisha Dixit presents humorous content on her YouTube channel. Her net worth is ₹15-20 crore.

7. Niharika NM

Niharika NM's YouTube channel is named 'Nik'. Her net worth is ₹13 crore.

8. Kabita Singh

Kabita Singh is a food blogger with her own YouTube channel. Her net worth is ₹6-7 crore.

