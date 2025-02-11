Prajakta Koli to Kusha Kapila: Top 8 richest female YouTubers of India

Entertainment
Shruti Arjun Anand creates fashion and lifestyle content on YouTube. Her net worth is ₹45 crore.
Nisha Madhulika runs a food channel on YouTube. Her net worth is ₹43 crore.
Komal Pandey is a fashion blogger with a net worth of ₹30 crore.
Kusha Kapila showcases funny content on her YouTube channel. Her net worth is ₹20 crore.
Popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli has a net worth of ₹16 crore.
Anisha Dixit presents humorous content on her YouTube channel. Her net worth is ₹15-20 crore.
Niharika NM's YouTube channel is named 'Nik'. Her net worth is ₹13 crore.
Kabita Singh is a food blogger with her own YouTube channel. Her net worth is ₹6-7 crore.
