Entertainment

Navya Naveli to Aaryan Khan: 7 star-kids who choose different careers

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has started his career in filmmaking, leaving acting aside

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur. She also works in the field of women's healthcare

Alia Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media vlogger

Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba is a popular fashion designer

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is a theatre director and mental health advocate

Renee Sen

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee has started her career in theatre and music

Jhanvi Mehta

Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta is focusing on her studies

