Navya Naveli to Aaryan Khan: 7 star-kids who choose different careers

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has started his career in filmmaking, leaving acting aside
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur. She also works in the field of women's healthcare
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media vlogger
Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba is a popular fashion designer
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is a theatre director and mental health advocate
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee has started her career in theatre and music
Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta is focusing on her studies
