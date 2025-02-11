(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar inspired 8 lehenga designs, styling tips

Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar is known for her unique fashion. Recently she wore a green Madhubani print lehenga with a body-fitted half-sleeved blouse and heavy junk jewelry
To make your figure look curvy like Bhumi, wear a golden corset-style blouse with a front-pleated A-line skirt for a monochrome look
For a wedding party, wear a golden mirror-work flared lehenga with a thin-strapped golden bralette blouse for a perfect figure
Like Bhumi, wear a striped flared lehenga in black, brown, and maroon. Pair it with a Kutch-work strapped bralette blouse and a dupatta with pom-pom lace
You can create a printed skirt from a yellow saree. Pair it with a halter neck blouse in the same fabric for a modern look
For a modern and classy look like Bhumi, wear a white A-line skirt with a blue floral print. Pair it with a small bralette blouse and a shrug in the same fabric
To make your figure look curvy, wear a body-fitted fish-cut lehenga in a pastel shade. Complete the look with a strapped blouse and a net dupatta in golden fabric
