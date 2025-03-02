Entertainment

Ramadan 2025: Hina Khan inspired sharara suits for festive month

Blue Banarasi Sharara Suit

Hina is wearing a blue Banarasi Sharara suit in this photo, which looks quite royal. Such suits are a perfect option for Ramadan. You can buy it from the nearby market

Multi-Color Sharara Suit

Hina is wearing a multi-color Sharara suit in this, which looks quite stunning. You can take inspiration from this look of Hina this Ramadan

Pink Sharara Suit

Hina Khan is wearing a pink Sharara suit in this. It looks quite attractive. This is the best option to wear in Ramadan. You will get it in low range

Blue Gote Sharara Suit

Hina is wearing a blue Gote Sharara suit in this. These are stylish as well as comfortable. You can buy it from nearby shops in the range of ₹1000

Embroidery Sharara Suit

In this photo, Hina Khan is wearing a pink colored Kurti and a yellow colored Sharara suit with a green colored dupatta. It looks quite beautiful

