Ramadan 2025: Hina Khan inspired sharara suits for festive month

Entertainment
Hina is wearing a blue Banarasi Sharara suit in this photo, which looks quite royal. Such suits are a perfect option for Ramadan. You can buy it from the nearby market
Hina is wearing a multi-color Sharara suit in this, which looks quite stunning. You can take inspiration from this look of Hina this Ramadan
Hina Khan is wearing a pink Sharara suit in this. It looks quite attractive. This is the best option to wear in Ramadan. You will get it in low range
Hina is wearing a blue Gote Sharara suit in this. These are stylish as well as comfortable. You can buy it from nearby shops in the range of ₹1000
In this photo, Hina Khan is wearing a pink colored Kurti and a yellow colored Sharara suit with a green colored dupatta. It looks quite beautiful
