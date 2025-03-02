Entertainment

The Raja Saab to Toxic: Top 10 South Indian movies releasing in 2025

1. Film Hari Hara Veera Mallu

There are 10 South films whose release everyone is waiting for. One of these is Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This film with Bobby Deol will be released on March 28

2. The Raja Saab

Superstar Prabhas' film The Raja Saab is most awaited. This film with Sanjay Dutt and Malavika Mohanan is coming on April 10

3. Toxic

Fans are eagerly waiting for South Rocking Star Yash's film Toxic. This film is coming to create a buzz at the box office on April 10 this year

4. Film Ghaati

Everyone is waiting for the release of Anushka Shetty's film Ghaati. This film is releasing in theaters on April 18 this year

5. Film Kannappa

Everyone is waiting for the release of Manchu Vishnu's film Kannappa. This film with Akshay Kumar and Prabhas will be released on April 25 this year

6. Film Coolie

Rajinikanth's most awaited film Coolie is also coming to create a buzz in theaters this year. This film with Shruti Haasan is releasing on May 1

7. Film Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom is also releasing on May 30 this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this film

8. Film Thug Life

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life. This film will be released in theaters on June 5 this year

9. Film Kuber

Everyone is waiting for the release of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's film Kuber. This horror film will be released on June 20 this year

10. Film Kantara: Chapter 1

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Rishabh Shetty's most awaited film Kantara: Chapter 1. This film is coming to create a buzz in theaters on October 2 this year

Ramadan 2025: Hina Khan inspired sharara suits for festive month

Chhaava to Vidaamuyarchi: February 2025 films and their box office run

PHOTOS: Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko's fashionable looks

YRKKH Twist: Armaan discovers a hidden family truth; Read on