The Raja Saab to Toxic: Top 10 South Indian movies releasing in 2025

Entertainment
There are 10 South films whose release everyone is waiting for. One of these is Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This film with Bobby Deol will be released on March 28
Superstar Prabhas' film The Raja Saab is most awaited. This film with Sanjay Dutt and Malavika Mohanan is coming on April 10
Fans are eagerly waiting for South Rocking Star Yash's film Toxic. This film is coming to create a buzz at the box office on April 10 this year
Everyone is waiting for the release of Anushka Shetty's film Ghaati. This film is releasing in theaters on April 18 this year
Everyone is waiting for the release of Manchu Vishnu's film Kannappa. This film with Akshay Kumar and Prabhas will be released on April 25 this year
Rajinikanth's most awaited film Coolie is also coming to create a buzz in theaters this year. This film with Shruti Haasan is releasing on May 1
Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom is also releasing on May 30 this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this film
Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life. This film will be released in theaters on June 5 this year
Everyone is waiting for the release of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's film Kuber. This horror film will be released on June 20 this year
Everyone is eagerly waiting for Rishabh Shetty's most awaited film Kantara: Chapter 1. This film is coming to create a buzz in theaters on October 2 this year
