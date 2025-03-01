Entertainment

Chhaava to Vidaamuyarchi: February 2025 films and their box office run

February 2025 was a mixed month at the box office. Out of 19 major Indian films released, only 3 were successful. Find out the February box office update...

Vidaamuyarchi Released on February 6th, Flops at the Box Office

The Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, released on February 6th, was made for 175-300 CR and flopped, earning 135.84 CR worldwide.

Box Office Disaster: 4 Films Released on Feb 7 Flopped Big Time

The films released on February 7th were 'Hoshiar Singh' (Punjabi), Loveyapa, 'Badass Ravikumar' and 'Thandel' (Telugu). 'Thandel', made for 100 crores, earned 87.85 CR worldwide.

Status of Other Films Released on February 7th at the Box Office

Apart from 'Thandel', the other films released on February 7th, 'Hoshiar Singh' earned 2.29 CR, Lavayapa earned 9.53 CR, and Badass Ravikumar earned 11.09 worldwide.

7 Major Indian Films Released on February 14th: Box Office Report

On February 14th, 'Chhaava', Laila (Telugu), 'David' (Malayalam), 'Fire' (Tamil), Brahma Anandam (Telugu), 'Paankili' (Malayalam) and 'Bromance' (Malayalam) were released.

Box Office Collection of Films Released on February 14th: Overview

'Chhaava' was a blockbuster, earning 549 CR+ worldwide. Laila 4.86 CR, 'David' 5.91 CR, 'Fire' 1.6 CR Brahma Anandam 2.1 CR, 'Paankili' 3.86 CR and 'Bromance' 13.99 CR.

Feb 20 Release: One Film Sees Average Box Office Performance

Only Malayalam's 'Officer on Duty' was released on February 20th, which was made for 12 crore rupees and earned 24.5 crore rupees worldwide. The film's performance was average.

Only One Hit Among Films Released on February 21st: Box Office Report

On Feb 21st, Get Set Baby (Malayalam), Dragon (Tamil), Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (Tamil), and Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama (Telugu) released.

How Did the Films Released on February 21st Perform at the Box Office?

'Dragon' earned 83.7CR+, disaster Get Set Baby', 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam and Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama earned 2.2CR, 8.75 CR, 3.52 CR, 1.91 CR.

'Majaka' Released on February 28th: Good Start at the Box Office

The Telugu film 'Majaka' has been released on February 28th. This film has earned 4.25 crore rupees on its first day.

Note: Only major Indian films have been included in the list.

