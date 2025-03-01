Chhaava to Vidaamuyarchi: February 2025 films and their box office run

Entertainment
February 2025 was a mixed month at the box office. Out of 19 major Indian films released, only 3 were successful. Find out the February box office update...
The Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, released on February 6th, was made for 175-300 CR and flopped, earning 135.84 CR worldwide.
The films released on February 7th were 'Hoshiar Singh' (Punjabi), Loveyapa, 'Badass Ravikumar' and 'Thandel' (Telugu). 'Thandel', made for 100 crores, earned 87.85 CR worldwide.
Apart from 'Thandel', the other films released on February 7th, 'Hoshiar Singh' earned 2.29 CR, Lavayapa earned 9.53 CR, and Badass Ravikumar earned 11.09 worldwide.
On February 14th, 'Chhaava', Laila (Telugu), 'David' (Malayalam), 'Fire' (Tamil), Brahma Anandam (Telugu), 'Paankili' (Malayalam) and 'Bromance' (Malayalam) were released.
'Chhaava' was a blockbuster, earning 549 CR+ worldwide. Laila 4.86 CR, 'David' 5.91 CR, 'Fire' 1.6 CR Brahma Anandam 2.1 CR, 'Paankili' 3.86 CR and 'Bromance' 13.99 CR.
Only Malayalam's 'Officer on Duty' was released on February 20th, which was made for 12 crore rupees and earned 24.5 crore rupees worldwide. The film's performance was average.
On Feb 21st, Get Set Baby (Malayalam), Dragon (Tamil), Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (Tamil), and Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama (Telugu) released.
'Dragon' earned 83.7CR+, disaster Get Set Baby', 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam and Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama earned 2.2CR, 8.75 CR, 3.52 CR, 1.91 CR.
The Telugu film 'Majaka' has been released on February 28th. This film has earned 4.25 crore rupees on its first day.
Note: Only major Indian films have been included in the list.
