PHOTOS: Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko's fashionable look

Entertainment
Olga Kurylenko is a Ukrainian-French actress and model, known for playing Bond girl "Camille Montes" in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace (2008).
Even at the age of 45, Olga is very beautiful. The effect of age is not visible on her face and figure. Along with acting, her fashion sense is also amazing.
This dress of Olga Kurylenko, a mother of one son, is very beautiful. A white leaf pattern design is made on the straps nude color dress. She is looking amazing in open hair.
Olga Kurylenko is looking gorgeous in a black colored shimmery dress. You can copy her outfit for a party with friends.
If you decorate a gown like Olga Kurylenko, then there will be no need for jewelry or heavy makeup. You can get a golden shimmery gown made by taking this type of fabric.
If your figure is like this actress from Ukraine, then you can try this type of tight fitting jumpsuit. You can try floral print jumpsuit.
Talking about Olga Kurylenko's personal life, she has been married twice, but her marriages did not last long. She is the mother of one son and lives in Paris.
