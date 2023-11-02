Entertainment

'Tiger 3' to 'UT 69' - List of movies releasing this november

As November unfolds, the Indian film industry is gearing up to unveil a collection of eight exciting movies scheduled for release this month.

Tiger 3

Set to release on 12th November (Diwali), Tiger 3 is an action thriller which marks the third installment in 'Tiger' franchise. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi

The Lady Killer

November 3rd marks the date for 'The Lady Killer,' a murder mystery helmed by director Ajay Bahl. This movie features the dynamic pair of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Khichdi 2

Sequel to the 2010 'Khichdi,' this film is a comedy drama which will release on november 17.

Farrey

On November 24th, audiences can anticipate the arrival of 'Farrey,' a movie that signifies the Bollywood debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of the renowned superstar Salman Khan.

Apurva

Set to release on november 15 'Apurva' is about a girl who gets kidnapped while travelling to visit her boyfriend in Agra.

Aankh Micholi

The movie is set to release on November 3. It is a comedy dram featuring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Vijay Raaz. 

Hukus Bukus

Directed by Vinay Bharadwaj and Soumitra Singh, this cricket-centric narrative, set to release on November 3rd. It features Darsheel Safari in lead. 

UT 69

Featuring Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, this film delves into the real-life events during his time in jail. The movie is slated for release on November 3.

