Dunki: 5 reasons to watch Shah Rukh, Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal's film

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday this Thursday, fans were treated to the much-anticipated teaser for "Dunki." Here are 5 reasons to watch it.

Shah Rukh Khan's Role

After back to back action thriller 'Pathan' and 'Jawan' it will be delightful to see King Khan back in his charismatic aura for a character name 'Hardy' in the film.

Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh and Taapsee are coming together as a pair for the first time on screen. Their chemistry and romantic angle will be worth seeing.

Comedic twist with a pressing issue

Dunki is a comedy film that skillfully addresses the pressing issue of illegal immigration, making it a film with both entertainment and a meaningful message.

Patriotic theme

Dunki's patriotic theme adds an another reason to watch Raj Kumar Hirani's directorial. It will be interesting to see how the director has brought this theme together with comedy.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky plays a key role in the film, known for his outstanding acting skills and charismatic on-screen presence, with Shah Rukh Khan, it's sure to be a double dose of fun.

