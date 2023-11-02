Entertainment

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan

 5 inspirational quotes by the actor. 

Image credits: Instagram

Life

"Losing a game is heartbreaking. Losing your sense of excellence or worth is a tragedy."

Image credits: Instagram

Inspirational

"Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of."

Image credits: Instagram

Powerful

“There is no such thing as normal, Normal is just another word for Lifeless.”

Image credits: Instagram

Fear

“The innermost secrets you should confide to your mother and your fears to your father. I have neither, so I end up confiding it to my acting.”

Image credits: Instagram

Workplace

“The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for the positive. There will be discrepancies and ups and downs.”

Image credits: Instagram
