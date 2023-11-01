Entertainment

Chaiyya Chaiyya to Gerua: 5 iconic Hindi songs of Shah Rukh Khan

This foot-tapping song, on a moving train, features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. Check out the five iconic Hindi songs featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh

An ideal love ballad, this song showcases the timeless chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The title track, this song grasps spirit of friendship and love, with SRK and Kajol's 'dosti' being love.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

This track, sung by Sonu Nigam featuring SRK, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, became loved for its lyrics and melody.

Gerua

In this spectacular song from Dilwale, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are amidst picturesque landscapes.

