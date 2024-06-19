THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Entertainment
Have you thought which Bollywood actor would play Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in his biopic?
Several biopics have already been created to tell the stories of Indian sports icons like as MS Dhoni, Mary Kom, Milkha Singh, and Paan Singh Tomar.
Dinesh Karthik recently participated in a Cricbuzz video talking about India's forthcoming Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup.
He also expressed his opinion on the biopics of several of his colleagues. When asked who actor would best depict Virat Kohli in a biography.
Karthik recommended Ranbir Kapoor, expressing faith in Kapoor's ability to recreate Kohli's playing style despite having never seen him play cricket.
"Ranbir Kapoor will do a good job," he stated. Karthik feels Akshay Kumar is the ideal option for Shikhar Dhawan, citing their close relationship with Kumar.
Regarding Suryakumar Yadav, Karthik suggested Paresh Rawal or Suniel Shetty, citing their humorous timing as a suitable match for Yadav's personality.
Next came Hardik Pandya, and Karthik thought only Ranveer Singh could equal him. He believed Rajpal Yadav would suit Yuzvendra Chahal.
For Jasprit Bumrah, Karthik proposed Rajkummar Rao. He said Vijay Sethupathi's ability to be hilarious and serious would be perfect for Rohit Sharma's biography.
Dinesh concluded that many people think he looks like Vikrant Massey, who might play him in a biopic.