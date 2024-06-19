 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Have you thought which Bollywood actor would play Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Several biopics have already been created to tell the stories of Indian sports icons like as MS Dhoni, Mary Kom, Milkha Singh, and Paan Singh Tomar.

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Dinesh Karthik recently participated in a Cricbuzz video talking about India's forthcoming Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup.

 

Image credits: X

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

He also expressed his opinion on the biopics of several of his colleagues. When asked who actor would best depict Virat Kohli in a biography.

Image credits: Our own

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Karthik recommended Ranbir Kapoor, expressing faith in Kapoor's ability to recreate Kohli's playing style despite having never seen him play cricket.

Image credits: Instagram

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

"Ranbir Kapoor will do a good job," he stated. Karthik feels Akshay Kumar is the ideal option for Shikhar Dhawan, citing their close relationship with Kumar.

Image credits: Instagram

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Regarding Suryakumar Yadav, Karthik suggested Paresh Rawal or Suniel Shetty, citing their humorous timing as a suitable match for Yadav's personality.

Image credits: Instagram/virat.kohli

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Next came Hardik Pandya, and Karthik thought only Ranveer Singh could equal him. He believed Rajpal Yadav would suit Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image credits: Instagram/virat.kohli

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

For Jasprit Bumrah, Karthik proposed Rajkummar Rao. He said Vijay Sethupathi's ability to be hilarious and serious would be perfect for Rohit Sharma's biography.

Image credits: Instagram/virat.kohli

THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

Dinesh concluded that many people think he looks like Vikrant Massey, who might play him in a biopic.

Image credits: Instagram/virat.kohli
Find Next One