Did you know Amrita Rao got proposals from foreigners after Vivah?

Actress Amrita Rao has appeared in several films throughout the years, but the film 'Vivah' is one of her most popular and successful works.

In an interview, Amrita talked about her experience working on the film, her connection with co-star Shahid Kapoor, and her reaction to the 2006 release.

Amrita said that when Vivah was out, she received marriage proposals, and because there were no smartphones at the time, they were largely from men in Canada and the United States. 

Along with the marriage proposals, they attached images of their homes, mothers, and cars.

She said that she used to giggle at such things and just pass them away.

Amrita said, " Now, I think about it, I realize how powerful a role might be: they simply want to marry you. It was incredibly magical."

