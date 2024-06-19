Who is Jasmine? Siddharth Mallya's soon-to-be wife

Entertainment
American actor, model, and businessman Siddharth Mallya is all set to get married.
He took to Instagram to share that he will marry his long-term girlfriend Jasmine this week.
Jasmine has been living in the United States and often shares her travel adventures and nature love on her Instagram account.
Jasmine supports the Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights, an initiative dedicated to civilian rights and humanitarian law.
She frequently donates to abortion funds and advocates for abortion access in states where it is illegal.
Siddharth proposed to Jasmine on Halloween in 2023.