Who is Jasmine? Siddharth Mallya's soon-to-be wife

Image credits: Instagrm/Siddharth Mallya

American actor, model, and businessman Siddharth Mallya is all set to get married. 

Image credits: Instagram/Siddharth Mallya

He took to Instagram to share that he will marry his long-term girlfriend Jasmine this week.

Image credits: Instagram/Siddharth Mallya

Jasmine has been living in the United States and often shares her travel adventures and nature love on her Instagram account.

Image credits: Instagram/Jasmine

Jasmine supports the Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights, an initiative dedicated to civilian rights and humanitarian law. 

Image credits: Instagram/Jasmine

She frequently donates to abortion funds and advocates for abortion access in states where it is illegal. 

Image credits: Instagram

Siddharth proposed to Jasmine on Halloween in 2023.

Image credits: Instagram/Siddharth Mallya
