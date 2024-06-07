Salman Khan REBUKED Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya Rai?

Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's romance began on the sets of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' leading to their notable on-screen chemistry
Smita Jayakar recalled their love story starting during the film's shoot, enhancing their performances
Jayakar shared an incident where Salman scolded director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya due to his possessiveness
Jayakar, who played Aishwarya's mother in the film, had a close bond with Aishwarya, describing her as charming and friendly
Salman and Aishwarya's relationship ended badly, with accusations of physical abuse and public fights
Composer Ismail Darbar mentioned Salman’s emotional outbursts when the song 'Tadap Tadap' played after their breakup
Bhansali initially wanted Salman and Aishwarya for 'Bajirao Mastani,' but Aishwarya refused to act alongside Salman post-breakup
Aishwarya clarified on 'Koffee With Karan' that she didn't walk out of 'Bajirao Mastani' but couldn't respond to rumors due to hospitalization