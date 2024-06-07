 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Salman Khan REBUKED Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya Rai?

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's romance began on the sets of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' leading to their notable on-screen chemistry

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Smita Jayakar recalled their love story starting during the film's shoot, enhancing their performances

Salman scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Jayakar shared an incident where Salman scolded director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for touching Aishwarya due to his possessiveness

Aishwarya, Salman

Jayakar, who played Aishwarya's mother in the film, had a close bond with Aishwarya, describing her as charming and friendly

Salman, Aishwarya Break-up

Salman and Aishwarya's relationship ended badly, with accusations of physical abuse and public fights

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Composer Ismail Darbar mentioned Salman’s emotional outbursts when the song 'Tadap Tadap' played after their breakup

Aishwarya did not work with Salman post break-up

Bhansali initially wanted Salman and Aishwarya for 'Bajirao Mastani,' but Aishwarya refused to act alongside Salman post-breakup

Bajirao Mastani was written for Salman, Aishwarya?

Aishwarya clarified on 'Koffee With Karan' that she didn't walk out of 'Bajirao Mastani' but couldn't respond to rumors due to hospitalization

