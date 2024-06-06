 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

A look into Radhika Merchant’s father Viren's net worth

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant is all set to tie the knot with Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani.

Virent Merchant

Radhika is the daughter of businessman Virent Merchant and his wife, Shaila Merchant.

Founder of ENCORE

The 58-year-old businessman is the founder of ENCORE, a revolutionary internet healthcare platform that offers both online and offline healthcare services.

With time, the Encore group broadened its boundaries and is today a prominent player in the healthcare sector.

Directorships in several major companies

Viren Merchant also holds directorships in several major companies, including Encore Business Centre Private Limited, and Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited.

Also in ZYG Pharma Private Limited, Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited, and Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited.

Net worth

As of 2024, Viren Merchant's net worth is approx. Rs 750 crore. 

