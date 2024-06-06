A look into Radhika Merchant’s father Viren's net worth

Entertainment
Radhika Merchant is all set to tie the knot with Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani.
Radhika is the daughter of businessman Virent Merchant and his wife, Shaila Merchant.
The 58-year-old businessman is the founder of ENCORE, a revolutionary internet healthcare platform that offers both online and offline healthcare services.
With time, the Encore group broadened its boundaries and is today a prominent player in the healthcare sector.
Viren Merchant also holds directorships in several major companies, including Encore Business Centre Private Limited, and Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited.
Also in ZYG Pharma Private Limited, Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited, and Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited.
As of 2024, Viren Merchant's net worth is approx. Rs 750 crore.