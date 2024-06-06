 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lavender to Aloe Vera-7 plants for improving mental well-being

Incorporating plants into your living space can significantly improve your mental health. Here are seven plants known for their benefits.

Image credits: Pexels

Lavender (Lavandula)

Lavender's relaxing qualities are widely recognised. Its relaxing aroma helps decrease anxiety and tension and promote sleep. Aromatherapy uses lavender to relax and focus.

Image credits: social media

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known for its healing properties and air-purifying capabilities. It releases oxygen at night, improving air quality contributing to better sleep and reducing anxiety.

Image credits: Our own

English Ivy (Hedera helix)

English ivy is another air-purifying plant that reduces mould and other contaminants. Cleaner air reduces stress and anxiety, improving mental health.

Image credits: pexels

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace Lilies reduce atmospheric pollutants including ammonia and formaldehyde. Their delicate white blossoms also provide a relaxing atmosphere.

Image credits: social media

Jasmine (Jasminum)

The pleasant scent of jasmine reduces tension and boosts happiness. Jasmine can help aid sleep, which is crucial for mental wellness.

Image credits: social media

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis)

Aromatherapy uses rosemary to improve memory, tension, and mood. Its soothing smell helps boost attention and clarity.

Image credits: pexels

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Snake plants clean the air by eliminating formaldehyde and benzene. Cleaner air improves health and sleep, which boosts mental wellness.

Image credits: pexels
