YRKKH Twist: Armaan discovers a hidden family truth; Read on

Entertainment
Drama unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Armaan and Abhira discover Vidya and Dadi Sa secretly funded Shivani's ashram stay.
Armaan is shocked to hear this. Vidya will then confess that she deliberately kept Armaan and Shivani away from each other.
The show will now reveal Vidya's truth, leaving Armaan devastated. Kaveri compares Shivani to servants, infuriating Abhira.
Dadi Sa will tell the whole truth, looking Armaan in the eye. Armaan will tell Vidya that he lost his real mother and Abhira because of her.
Kaveri will tell Armaan that if he chooses Shivani, he will have to remove the Poddar surname from his name and leave the law firm.
In such a situation, Armaan will decide to support Shivani. Along with this, he will throw the wealth given by the Poddar family at Kaveri's face and leave.
