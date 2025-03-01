Entertainment

YRKKH Twist: Armaan discovers a hidden family truth; Read on

Revelation in front of Armaan and Abhira

Drama unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Armaan and Abhira discover Vidya and Dadi Sa secretly funded Shivani's ashram stay.

Armaan is shocked because of this

Armaan is shocked to hear this. Vidya will then confess that she deliberately kept Armaan and Shivani away from each other.

Abhira will get angry after hearing this

The show will now reveal Vidya's truth, leaving Armaan devastated. Kaveri compares Shivani to servants, infuriating Abhira.

Dadi Sa will tell this truth

Dadi Sa will tell the whole truth, looking Armaan in the eye. Armaan will tell Vidya that he lost his real mother and Abhira because of her.

This condition will be placed in front of Armaan

Kaveri will tell Armaan that if he chooses Shivani, he will have to remove the Poddar surname from his name and leave the law firm.

Armaan will take this decision

In such a situation, Armaan will decide to support Shivani. Along with this, he will throw the wealth given by the Poddar family at Kaveri's face and leave.

