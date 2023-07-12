Entertainment

The Kissing Booth to After: 6 series and films based on Wattpad Novels

The Kissing Booth is Netflix's teen rom-com movie written by Beth Reekles, who published chapter by chapter online. Here are 6 series and films based on Wattpad books.

Cupid's Match

This Wattpad fan fiction turned series tells the story of Lila, a high schooler using matchmaking Service of Cupid, only to be matched up with Cupid himself.

Perfect Addiction

Perfect Addiction by Claudia Tan follows Sienna, an 18-year-old girl whose world changes when she discovers her boyfriend cheating on her with her sister.

The Girl He Never Noticed

The series is based on the Wattpad story by Neilani Alejandrino and chronicles the love story of billionaire Eros and the timid Jade.

Through My Window

Through My Window, Netflix film series follows the story of Witch Raquel and Greek God Ares, a boy she stalked before being his girlfriend.

After

Anna Todd's After fanfiction made 1 billion passionate Wattpad readers piqued for what was in store in complicated yet addicting world of Tessa and Hardin.

