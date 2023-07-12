Entertainment

Naruto to Goku-7 popular anime characters

There are countless popular anime characters loved by fans worldwide, but here are seven iconic and widely recognized characters.
 

Image credits: our own

Sailor Moon (Sailor Moon): T

The beloved superheroine Usagi Tsukino, who transforms into Sailor Moon to protect the Earth from evil forces alongside her fellow Sailor Guardians.
 

Image credits: Poster

Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop)

The laid-back yet skilled bounty hunter from the space western series Cowboy Bebop, is recognized for his calm demeanor, combat skills, and smooth jazz style.

Image credits: Poster

Goku (Dragon Ball series)

The main protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, is known for his incredible power, determination, and unwavering spirit.
 

Image credits: Poster

Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto series)

The spirited ninja from the Naruto series strives to become the strongest ninja in his village while embodying themes of friendship and perseverance.

Image credits: Poster

Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

The rubber-powered captain of the Straw Hat Pirates is known for his adventurous spirit, loyalty, and goal of finding the ultimate treasure, the One Piece.

Image credits: Poster

Light Yagami (Death Note)

The intelligent and manipulative protagonist of Death Note, who discovers a supernatural notebook that grants him the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in it.

Image credits: Poster

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

The electrifying mascot of the Pokémon franchise and companion to Ash Ketchum, known for its adorable appearance and powerful electric attacks.
 

Image credits: Poster
