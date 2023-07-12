Naruto to Goku-7 popular anime characters

Entertainment
There are countless popular anime characters loved by fans worldwide, but here are seven iconic and widely recognized characters.
The beloved superheroine Usagi Tsukino, who transforms into Sailor Moon to protect the Earth from evil forces alongside her fellow Sailor Guardians.
The laid-back yet skilled bounty hunter from the space western series Cowboy Bebop, is recognized for his calm demeanor, combat skills, and smooth jazz style.
The main protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, is known for his incredible power, determination, and unwavering spirit.
The spirited ninja from the Naruto series strives to become the strongest ninja in his village while embodying themes of friendship and perseverance.
The rubber-powered captain of the Straw Hat Pirates is known for his adventurous spirit, loyalty, and goal of finding the ultimate treasure, the One Piece.
The intelligent and manipulative protagonist of Death Note, who discovers a supernatural notebook that grants him the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in it.
The electrifying mascot of the Pokémon franchise and companion to Ash Ketchum, known for its adorable appearance and powerful electric attacks.