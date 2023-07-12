Entertainment

7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW

If you enjoy the action-packed and thrilling nature of the "Mission: Impossible" film series, here are seven similar movies that you can watch on OTT platforms.

Salt

Follow the story of Evelyn Salt, a CIA agent accused of being a Russian spy. This action-packed film keeps you on the edge of your seat with twists, turns, and fight sequences.

The Jackal

Witness a deadly cat-and-mouse game between an assassin and an FBI deputy director. This suspenseful thriller offers intriguing characters, intricate plots, and gripping action.

The Italian Job

This heist film features an ensemble cast as they plan and execute a daring gold heist. It offers clever plot twists, exciting car chases, and a perfect blend of action and humour.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Set in the 1960s, this stylish spy film follows two agents from different countries as they team up to stop a criminal organization. It combines action, humor, and a retro charm.

Bourne Series

Dive into the world of Jason Bourne in movies like The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum: experience action sequences and a gripping storyline.
 

James Bond Series

Follow the adventures of the iconic spy in movies like "Skyfall," "Casino Royale," and "GoldenEye." These films offer high-stakes action, espionage, and thrilling plots.
 

Ocean's Eleven

Join a group of charismatic con artists as they attempt to pull off an elaborate casino heist. This star-studded film is filled with wit, style, and thrilling moments.

