From Neymar to Pique: 7 footballers who cheated on their partners

Entertainment
With a public apology on Instagram, PSG star Neymar has seemingly admitted to cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.
Shakira-Gerard Pique separated last year after the footballer allegedly cheated on his long-time girlfriend; He is now dating Clara Chia Marti.
Mesut Ozil was accused of having an affair with former Germany teammate Christian Lell's girlfriend while dating Many Capristo, leading to their breakup.
Patrice Evra was caught cheating on his wife with Playboy model Carla Howe during his time at Manchester United; he later tendered apology.
Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney reportedly had an affair with a high-end escort Jennifer Thompson in 2010.
French icon Oliver Giroud was caught on camera with model Celia Kay in a hotel before an EPL game; issued public apology to wife.
Chelsea legend reportedly impregnated former England teammate Wayne Bridge’s ex Vanessa Perroncel; caused stir between two players.