'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' to drop on Netflix

Entertainment
On Monday, Netflix released a poster and stated that the series would premiere on the OTT platform next month.
Indrani Mukerjea will discuss the Sheena Bora murder case in the Netflix documentary series 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'.
The poster partially hid Indrani's face. She made headlines in 2015 for reportedly killing Sheena Bora in 2012.
The documentary claims to peel back the layers of the sensational murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent 2015 arrest of Sheena's purported mother, Indrani Mukerjea.
This series comes months after Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, 'Unbroken: The Untold Story', was released.
In the book, the media maven-turned-murder suspect describes her entire life, including six years in prison. She's out on bail.