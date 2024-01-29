Entertainment

Fighter Box office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan starrer crosses Rs 100 Crores

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer crosses Rs. 100 Crore on day 4 of it's collection at the Box-office. The aerial action movie has been garnering high praise

Image credits: Instagram

Reviews

'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan has been winning hearts gathering rave reviews for itself

Day 1

The movie opened to Rs. 22.50 Cr on Day 1 of it's release. The next day's so jump in collection

Day 2/3

The movie earned Rs. 89.50 Crore in India winning hearts of the audiences

Day 4

Early estimates suggest earnings for day 4 to be Rs. 28.50 Crore

Total Collection

So, the total estimated collection stands at Rs. 118 Crore at the end of Day 4

Image credits: Instagram
