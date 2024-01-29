Fighter Box office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan starrer crosses Rs 100 Crores

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer crosses Rs. 100 Crore on day 4 of it's collection at the Box-office. The aerial action movie has been garnering high praise
'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan has been winning hearts gathering rave reviews for itself
The movie opened to Rs. 22.50 Cr on Day 1 of it's release. The next day's so jump in collection
The movie earned Rs. 89.50 Crore in India winning hearts of the audiences
Early estimates suggest earnings for day 4 to be Rs. 28.50 Crore
So, the total estimated collection stands at Rs. 118 Crore at the end of Day 4