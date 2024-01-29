Entertainment

Who is Paul Anderson? Peaky Blinders actor fined for drugs

Cocaine on Boxing Day

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson was fined for possession of drugs, including crack cocaine, after being discovered with it and other substances on Boxing Day.

Appeared in court

The 48-year-old appeared in Highbury Corner magistrates court on Thursday, charged with carrying class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines, and two class C prescription drugs.

The fine

He pled guilty to all four charges and was fined £1,345.

Lawyers statement

Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby in the show, the sibling who turns to drugs, is said by his lawyer to occasionally fall into character to gratify fans who recognize him.

The incident

The prosecutor, Kevin Kendridge, claimed Anderson was captured with the narcotics on Boxing Day and the manager of a pub near Anderson's home called the police. 

After being informed that crack cocaine odors were coming from the disabled bathroom after Anderson had departed.

Caught with drugs

Cops took Anderson to the police station, where they found crack cocaine, a wrap of dark powder containing amphetamines, diazepam, and pregabalin.

