Entertainment

Did Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia date despite being married?

Holding hands video goes viral

Image credits: X

Viral video

A video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia holding hands in London Holding is circulating on social media. 

Image credits: X

The video

In the video, the two are sitting close to each other and are seen holding hands.

Image credits: X

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia dating?

The two were spotted in London and the video sparks speculations about them allegedly dating each other. 

Image credits: X

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia superhit pair

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia have acted opposite each other in five films and were said to be a superhit pair.

Image credits: X

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia films

They worked together in films like, 'Manzil Manzil' (1984), 'Arjun' (1985), 'Aag Ka Gola' (1989), 'Narsimha' (1991), and 'Gunaah' (1993).
 

Image credits: Instagram

Marriage

Dimple was formerly married to actor Rajesh Khanna, and they have two daughters Twinkle and Rinkle.

Image credits: X
Find Next One