6 times Munawar Faruqui made headlines due to controversies

Bigg Boss
Munawar Faruqui was arrested during a comedy show in Indore for hurting religious sentiments with his content. The incident sparked debates on freedom of expression and censorship.
Munawar Faruqui has faced multiple instances of show cancellations, often due to protests or objections raised by certain groups regarding the content of his stand-up acts.
Faruqui has experienced backlash on social media platforms for statements and jokes. Critics have used social media to express their discontent and call for boycotts.
In various instances, Munawar Faruqui faced allegations of making jokes and insulting Hindu deities. These allegations contributed to the legal issues surrounding his performances.
The comedian has been involved in legal battles related to charges of hurting religious sentiments. These legal issues have resulted in arrests and court appearances.
The ongoing debates around freedom of expression and the boundaries of comedy have been central to these controversies leading to the cancellation of some of his shows and events.