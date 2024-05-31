 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor oozes HOTNESS in Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan embodied sophistication at Bulgari's high-profile event, dazzling an off-shoulder gown and sharing captivating images from the Bvlgari Allegra perfume launch

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan epitomized elegance at Bulgari event in stunning off-shoulder gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She shared captivating images on Instagram, giving fans an inside look at the glamorous occasion

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan epitomized elegance at Bulgari event in stunning off-shoulder gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena dazzled in Vivienne Westwood couture, with makeup by Savleen Kaur Manchanda

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor

Bvlgari event

The event celebrated the launch of Bvlgari Allegra perfume line, where Kareena felt privileged to attend

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena posed against a floral backdrop featuring the Bvlgari logo, exuding glamour

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Her presence reaffirmed her status as fashion icon, captivating all. Her graceful elegance and striking charisma enchanted everyone at the high-profile function

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor

Kareena Kapoor

She participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and was photographed with the brand's team

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor
Find Next One