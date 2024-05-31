Kareena Kapoor oozes HOTNESS in Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder gown

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan embodied sophistication at Bulgari's high-profile event, dazzling an off-shoulder gown and sharing captivating images from the Bvlgari Allegra perfume launch
Kareena dazzled in Vivienne Westwood couture, with makeup by Savleen Kaur Manchanda
The event celebrated the launch of Bvlgari Allegra perfume line, where Kareena felt privileged to attend
She participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and was photographed with the brand's team