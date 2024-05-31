 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Farah Khan makes SHOCKING revelation about Bollywood actors

In a viral video, filmmaker Farah Khan reveals top 5 lies Bollywood actors say. Read on to know what she is talking about

Image credits: Instagram/Farah Khan

Gym Lies Exposed

Farah Khan exposes Bollywood actors for lying about their gym routines, claiming they either starve or work out excessively

Image credits: Instagram/Farah Khan

Paparazzi Setups

Celebrities often orchestrate paparazzi appearances outside gyms while feigning surprise when spotted

Image credits: Instagram/Farah Khan

False Normalcy

They pretend to be "normal" by expressing nostalgia for street food, despite the unrealistic nature of their lifestyles

Image credits: Instagram/Farah Khan

Box Office Indifference

Actors act indifferent to box office failures, masking their true feelings about their film's performance

Image credits: Instagram/Farah Khan

Excuses for Tardiness

Farah reveals how celebrities make excuses for being late, exemplified by Priyanka Chopra's tardiness at an event

Image credits: Instagram/Farah Khan

Revenge Stories

On The Great India Kapil Show, Farah shares humorous anecdotes, including her unique way of cursing those who wrong her

Image credits: Instagram/Farah Khan

Hilarious Curses

Farah's 'curse' involves wishing flop films upon her adversaries, leaving the audience in laughter

Image credits: Instagram/Farah Khan
