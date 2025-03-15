Entertainment
10 bollywood stars who are vegetarian
Anushka turned vegetarian in 2015, motivated by her love for animals and a desire to live a cruelty-free life.
Big B has been a vegetarian for decades, choosing this lifestyle for health reasons and for a cruelty-free diet.
Shahid switched to vegetarianism after reading the book Life Is Fair, which deeply influenced his ethical outlook.
Alia started vegetarianism in 2020, citing its positive impact on her energy levels and overall well-being.
Sonam chose to be a vegetarian several years ago due to health reasons and sensitivity to dairy products.
A long-time vegetarian, John credits his plant-based diet for his fitness and talks for animal rights.
Kangana adopted vegetarianism as part of her spiritual journey and commitment to holistic well-being.
Sonakshi turned vegetarian to support animal welfare and improve her metabolism and overall health.
Jacqueline chose vegetarianism to align with her beliefs against animal cruelty and her preference for clean eating.
Vidya has been a long term vegetarian and often credits her plant-based diet for improving her overall health, digestion, and metabolism.
Did Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma play Holi together? Check VIRAL pics
PHOTOS: Yuzis' ex Dhanashree Verma celebrates Holi with Neha Kakkar
Madhuri Dixit to Kajol, Aamir Khan's 8 heroines at 50; beauty unfazed
Alia Bhatt inspired fitness motivation: For perfect toned body