Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor

10 bollywood stars who are vegetarian

Anushka Sharma

Anushka turned vegetarian in 2015, motivated by her love for animals and a desire to live a cruelty-free life.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B has been a vegetarian for decades, choosing this lifestyle for health reasons and for a cruelty-free diet.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid switched to vegetarianism after reading the book Life Is Fair, which deeply influenced his ethical outlook. 

Alia Bhatt

Alia started vegetarianism in 2020, citing its positive impact on her energy levels and overall well-being.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam chose to be a vegetarian several years ago due to health reasons and sensitivity to dairy products.

John Abraham

A long-time vegetarian, John credits his plant-based diet for his fitness and talks for animal rights.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana adopted vegetarianism as part of her spiritual journey and commitment to holistic well-being.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi turned vegetarian to support animal welfare and improve her metabolism and overall health.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline chose vegetarianism to align with her beliefs against animal cruelty and her preference for clean eating.

Vidya Balan

Vidya has been a long term vegetarian and often credits her plant-based diet for improving her overall health, digestion, and metabolism.

