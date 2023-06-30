Entertainment

Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone-7 divas in sexy bikini

Bollywood sensations like Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta and others have been giving out the best bikini and swimsuit inspiration. Check it out here.

Image credits: Instagram

Nia Sharma

TV actress Nia Sharma sported a neon-green cutout swimsuit as she strolled past the streets of Venice Beach.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Setting fire to the beach, Shanaya Kapoor dons a sexy orange bikini, flaunting her assets like never before.

Image credits: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress never fails to impress us with her sensual looks. Janjvi slays in this sexy yellow bikini during her beach vacation.

Image credits: Instagram

Mouni Roy

The actress leaves no stone unturned, flaunting her perfect sext figure in a multi-coloured bikini during her USA trip.

Image credits: Instagram

Disha Patani

The actress is one of the most synonymous with wellness and fitness. Here, she dons a brown tassel bikini showing off her assets

Image credits: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

She looks terrific and stunning in this vibrant multi-coloured bikini, wearing her most beautiful smile.

Image credits: Instagram

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta wears a sexy-rust orange bikini that shows off her deep cleavage and toned abs. 

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Pathaan star Deepika Padukone turned the heat up a notch with an eye-grabbing golden swimsuit.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One