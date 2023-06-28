Entertainment

Prabhas, Virat Kohli and more AI avatars as Indiana Jones

Prepare to be surprised when the power of AI takes over the internet! It all began with Lensa's AI, which captivated netizens by transforming their photographs into iconic avatars.
 

Image credits: PR Handout

Prabhas as Indiana Jones

But it was only the start. Artists from various areas of life joined in on the trend, using AI to reinterpret familiar Indian faces as classic Hollywood characters.

Image credits: PR Handout

Virat Kohli as Indiana Jones

Cricket luminaries like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli have all been given the AI treatment. 

Image credits: PR Handout

Mahesh Babu as Indiana Jones

From Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor of Bollywood to Prabhas, Rajnikant, Jr. NTR, and Mahesh Babu of South India.

Image credits: PR Handout

Jr. NTR as Indiana Jones

The global popularity of Indiana Jones as a figure is evident, and his fandom is no different in India.

Image credits: PR Handout

MS Dhoni as Indiana Jones

With a vast following anticipating the debut of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the anticipation is at an all-time high.

Image credits: PR Handout

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Can you imagine how exciting it would be to watch Harrison Ford don his iconic hat and go on one more intriguing adventure on the big screen?

Image credits: PR Handout
Find Next One