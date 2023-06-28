Prabhas, Virat Kohli and more AI avatars as Indiana Jones

Entertainment
Prepare to be surprised when the power of AI takes over the internet! It all began with Lensa's AI, which captivated netizens by transforming their photographs into iconic avatars.
But it was only the start. Artists from various areas of life joined in on the trend, using AI to reinterpret familiar Indian faces as classic Hollywood characters.
Cricket luminaries like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli have all been given the AI treatment.
From Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor of Bollywood to Prabhas, Rajnikant, Jr. NTR, and Mahesh Babu of South India.
The global popularity of Indiana Jones as a figure is evident, and his fandom is no different in India.
With a vast following anticipating the debut of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the anticipation is at an all-time high.
Can you imagine how exciting it would be to watch Harrison Ford don his iconic hat and go on one more intriguing adventure on the big screen?