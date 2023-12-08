Entertainment

The Archies to Kadak Singh: 7 OTT movies, shows to watch this weekend

Discover the latest cinematic and small-screen delights with our roundup of 7 newly released movies and TV shows to spice up your weekend entertainment.

Chamak

Chamak is a 2023 web series available on Sony Liv about a budding rapper who discovers the tragic fate of his singer father and mother, both fatally shot during a performance.

Christmas as Usual

On Netflix, watch Thea as she brings her Indian boyfriend, Jashan, to her rural Norwegian hometown for Christmas, challenging preconceptions and traditions.

My Life with Walter Boys

The show on Netflix tells the story of Jackie Howard, a Manhattan teen orphan taken in by the Walters—a Colorado family with ten sons.

Analog Squad

On Netflix, a Korean drama unfolds, focusing on Pond—a middle-aged man forming an eclectic group of individuals, crafting an unconventional makeshift family.

Your Christmas or Mine 2

It a festive romantic comedy, is a 2023 British film produced for Amazon Studios. This sequel follows the 2022 hit "Your Christmas or Mine?" continuing the holiday hilarity.

Kadak Singh

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, "Kadak Singh" on ZEE5 depicts the tale of AK Srivastava, a Financial Crimes Department officer diagnosed with retrograde amnesia.

The Archies

"The Archies" is a 2023 Indian teen musical comedy showcasing the fictional band from Archie Comics. The film explores the vibrant world of this iconic music group.

