Sharmila Tagore turns 79: 7 lesser-known facts about the actress

Entertainment
Celebrating Sharmila Tagore's birthday, let's explore lesser-known facets of the acclaimed Indian actress, known for her significant contributions to the film industry.
Despite excelling in acting, her true passion lay in dancing. In interviews, she revealed a persistent desire to quit acting.
Sharmila Tagore made her Bollywood debut at the age of 13 in the film "Apur Sansar" (The World of Apu) directed by Satyajit Ray.
Sharmila Tagore made Bollywood history by being the pioneer actress to don a swimsuit in the song 'Aasman Se Aaya Farishta' from the film 'An Evening In Paris.'
Sharmila Tagore's maternal grandmother, Latika Barua, was the granddaughter of Dwijendranath Tagore, the brother of Rabindranath Tagore.
The actress opted for the Nawab of Pataudi, Tiger Pataudi, as her life partner, prompting her conversion to Islam and a name change to Begum Ayesha Sultana from Sharmila Tagore.
Her mother, Ira Baruah, was Assamese, and her father, Gitindernath Tagore, Bengali. Hailing from Hyderabad, her father had ties with the East India Company.
After a substantial 16 years in the industry, Sharmila Tagore earned the National Film Award for Best Actress in 1975 for Gulzar's 'Mausam.'