'Fighter': 7 reasons to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer

Entertainment
'Fighter' featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, its groundbreaking aerial sequences is thrillng. Here are 7 reasons why it is a must watch
The teaser hints at sizzling on-screen chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, setting the stage for a memorable and talked-about pairing
Boasting a stellar cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' promises top-notch performances from Bollywood's finest
The teaser's background score featuring 'Vande Matram' and the impactful closing shot with a flag evoke a sense of patriotism, adding depth and emotion to the narrative
As Hindi cinema hasn't witnessed such a grand scale aerial film before, 'Fighter' pioneers a new genre, promising audiences a fresh and exhilarating cinematic experience
Breaking new ground, the film introduces Hindi cinema to large-scale aerial sequences, providing a visual spectacle that is unprecedented in Bollywood
Fighter stands out for its dynamic character arcs, nuanced exploration of the lead trio's roles as Squadron Pilots and Commanding Officer. The character-driven narrative adds depth
Having directed 'Pathaan', 'War', director Siddharth Anand is a seasoned player in the genre of action-entertainer